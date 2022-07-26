UPDATE: Coroner shares new details in body found investigation

The man has not yet been identified

UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released new information about a man’s body found in a pond Tuesday morning off Richmond Road, saying the location of his death is currently under investigation.

According to the coroner’s office, an investigation continues into the cause of death pending an autopsy.

The person has not yet been identified but the coroner’s office describes him as a white man wearing a Nike gray t-shirt and sweatpants and New Balance tennis shoes. The size of clothing and shoes will be determined during an autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says he died just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.

ORIGINAL POST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police continue to investigate after a man’s body was found in a pond on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a call came in just after 6:30 a.m. about a man’s body in a pond near the 2300 block of Richmond Road.

Police say a homicide unit was called in to investigate but there’s no information yet if foul play is suspected.

