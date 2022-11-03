Police investigating 2 Lexington hotel robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two separate hotel robberies Thursday morning in Lexington.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway. The suspect told police he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee gave the suspect money and he left with a small amount.

Then at 9:54 a.m., another robbery was reported at the Comfort Inn on Athens Boonesboro Road. Officers were told the suspect showed employees a gun and again handed them a note demanding money.

The suspect, described as a white man, approximately 6’1″ with a light beard wearing jeans and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, is believed to have committed both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.