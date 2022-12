Police identify man whose body was found last Friday in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a man around 40 years old was found dead behind a medical clinic in Somerset last week.

According to Somerset police, Donald Perdue’s body was found behind Baptist Health on Highway 27 on Friday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

No other details were immediately available.