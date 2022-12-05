Police: four dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville Police are investigating the deaths of four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a home.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the southwestern part of the city.

Police said they discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two girls.

A police spokesman, Maj. Micah Scheu, said on the scene Saturday that police are confident all of the deceased were members of the same family.

He says the man was the “primary aggressor.”

Police said there were no other suspects.