Police foot chase ends in arrest of man with outstanding warrants in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a “suspicious activity” call on Devonport Drive in Lexington on Thursday afternoon ended with a police foot chase and the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around 2:17 p.m., when officers answered the suspicious activity call and approached some people on Devonport Drive, one man took off running. Police gave chase on foot and caught up with the man at the McDonald’s on Versailles Road near Alexandria Drive where he was arrested without incident. His name wasn’t released nor the details surrounding his outstanding warrants.