Police: father took newborn from Hazard ARH maternity ward, causing lockdown

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hazard police say a father took a baby from a maternity ward causing the medical center to go on lockdown on Friday.

In a Facebook post from the Hazard Police Department on Monday, officers say the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center went on lockdown after a newborn was missing from the maternity ward.

Investigators say the father left with the baby.

Police say they found the baby safely and returned it to the medical center.

Social services were notified and, along with police, are also investigating the incident.

ABC 36 reached out to police to see if charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates