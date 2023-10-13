Police: Detroit man arrested in Richmond, Ky. with drugs, guns

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police say they found guns, drugs and over $6,000 on a Detroit man during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. yesterday, Richmond police allegedly saw a drug transaction between the driver of a vehicle and another person.

After officers stopped the vehicle, K-9 Ace alerted to the car.

Officers allegedly found the following:

  • One 9MM handgun and additional ammunition
  • $6,086
  • Approximately 2 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • Drug paraphernalia (multiple containers with drug residue)
  • An additional 9MM handgun (found on Mr. Larkin)

Keishawn Larkin, of Detroit, is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Improper equipment
  • Failure to signal
  • Careless driving
