Police: Detroit man arrested in Richmond, Ky. with drugs, guns







RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police say they found guns, drugs and over $6,000 on a Detroit man during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. yesterday, Richmond police allegedly saw a drug transaction between the driver of a vehicle and another person.

After officers stopped the vehicle, K-9 Ace alerted to the car.

Officers allegedly found the following:

One 9MM handgun and additional ammunition

$6,086

Approximately 2 grams of suspected fentanyl

Drug paraphernalia (multiple containers with drug residue)

An additional 9MM handgun (found on Mr. Larkin)

Keishawn Larkin, of Detroit, is charged with the following: