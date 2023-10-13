Police: Detroit man arrested in Richmond, Ky. with drugs, guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police say they found guns, drugs and over $6,000 on a Detroit man during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Around 11 a.m. yesterday, Richmond police allegedly saw a drug transaction between the driver of a vehicle and another person.
After officers stopped the vehicle, K-9 Ace alerted to the car.
Officers allegedly found the following:
- One 9MM handgun and additional ammunition
- $6,086
- Approximately 2 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Drug paraphernalia (multiple containers with drug residue)
- An additional 9MM handgun (found on Mr. Larkin)
Keishawn Larkin, of Detroit, is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (Fentanyl)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Improper equipment
- Failure to signal
- Careless driving