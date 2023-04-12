Police credit Texas man’s arrest in Lexington to flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are crediting flock cameras for a Texas man’s arrest on Camelot Drive on Monday.

At 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Camelot Drive for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers say they found shell casings in the roadway and were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Using Flock license plate readers in the area, the suspect’s vehicle was found at a nearby home.

Officers spoke to the residents, including Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz, who had a warrant out of Texas for murder. He was arrested and booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation into the shots fired is ongoing, police added.