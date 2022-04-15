Police chase in Whitley Co. ends in Tennessee with officer-involved shooting

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway after a police chase that began in Whitley County ended in Tennessee with the suspect being shot to death by police.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the chase late Thursday night was southbound on I-75. Police say the suspect lost control and crashed just past the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County, TN.

As officers approached the wrecked vehicle, for reasons “still under investigation,” officers shot at the driver who died from his injuries at an area hospital. No officers were hurt.

The dead suspect’s name hasn’t been released, nor the reason police were chasing the suspect in the first place.