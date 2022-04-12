Police charge one person in string of robberies on Pimlico Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Police Department has charged one person in connection with four different robberies that occurred in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway from April 4 – 9.

James H. Baker, 30, has been charged with four counts of Robbery 1st Degree.

At around 4:16 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022, officers responded to a call about a robbery that had just occurred in the 3000 block of Pimlico Parkway. Officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody a short time later. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Baker was also the suspect in three additional robberies that all occurred on Pimlico Parkway. The other robberies occurred on April 4, April 6, and April 9.

Baker is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.