Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/2/22, 11:21 a.m.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca.

9/2/22, 11:17 a.m.

Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive.

The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The shooting occurred around 12:55 a.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Devonport Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim and the juvenile lived at the same residence and the murder occurred after a domestic violence altercation between the victim and a third party, police added.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.