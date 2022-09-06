Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of Coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday.

According to University of Kentucky spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.

The issue is not related to Calipari or his family.

The woman is expected to be charged with trespassing and “other issues,” Lopez added.

No other information is available at this time.