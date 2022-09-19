Police arrest man accused of causing over $150K in damages to local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man has been arrested in connection to several metal thefts that caused over $150,000 of damage to local businesses.

From May to early September, officers responded to several metal thefts from HVAC units in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas, according to Lexington police. On Thursday, Sept. 15, detectives charged Kenneth Jordan with 15 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief.

Jordan is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.