Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement that the officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville.

The statement said a preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation is continuing and will be presented to a grand jury in Lyon County when it is complete.