Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.

The car was searched and the sheriff’s department says they found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and open beer bottles.

Ethan King and Justin Pullums were arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense – greater than two grams (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); and trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). King was also charged with careless driving and improper equipment.