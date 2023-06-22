Police: 2 children hospitalized after eating candy laced with THC from stranger at Duncan Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two children were hospitalized Monday after police say they ate candy that was laced with THC from a stranger at Duncan Park.

The children, after eating the candy they were offered by a stranger, began feeling sick, according to Lexington police.

They were both taken to a local hospital, where it was found the candy was laced with THC.

The children were both treated and released.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

No description of the suspect was available.

Police added that parents should talk to their children about the potential dangers of accepting anything from a stranger.