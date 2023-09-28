Police: 2 bodies related to plane crash in Western Ky. found

Ohio County, Kentucky Ohio County, Kentucky Ohio County, Kentucky

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/28/23, 10:52 a.m.

Two bodies have been found related to the airplane crash off of KY 764 in Ohio County, KSP Trooper Corey King said.

The airplane was reported missing last night by the FAA.

The debris field was found by a drone this morning, King said.

No other information was immediately released.

9/28/23, 8:45 a.m.

A search is underway for an instructor pilot and a student pilot after a plane they were flying crashed in Ohio County Wednesday night, police say.

At 10:55 p.m. CT, Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report from the Evansville Airport Control Tower about a possible plane crash near Whitesville, in Daviess County.

The plane had two people on board — an instructor pilot and a student pilot, who were both flying from Bowling Green to Owensboro when the tower lost contact.

An initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app, according to police.

Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area, and paperwork associated with the plane was found in a heavily wooded area behind the New Pather Creek Church.

Kentucky State Police, Daviess County Fire, Whitesville Fire Department, Daviess County and Ohio County Emergency Management Agencies and Ohio County EMS are searching on foot and from the air in the hope of “[finding] the pilots alive.”

Rescue personnel are already staged for medical treatment, police said.

At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

ABC 36 Reporter Sydney St. Claire and Photojournalist Dylan Scheid are heading to the scene to learn more about the situation.

