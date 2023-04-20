Police: 2 arrested after 14-year-old boy dies of overdose

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested this week in connection with the overdose of a 14-year-old boy, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

On April 8, a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at a local Bowling Green hospital after a suspected overdose of fentanyl, police said. The boy died on April 13.

Police say they believe the source of the fentanyl pills the boy overdosed on were from Lwin Ko and Lar Mu.

Tuesday, Ko was allegedly found with 15 M30 pills and drug paraphernalia and on Wednesday, Mu was allegedly found with Percocet/fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and are charged with the following: