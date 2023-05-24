Police: 2 arrested, 1 at-large after stealing car near Dalton Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were arrested and police are still searching for a third person after a car was stolen near the 1800 block of Dalton Court on Wednesday morning.

According to Lexington police, at 8 a.m. three people were seen walking away from a stolen car. One was arrested at the scene and two fled. The second person was arrested shortly after but the third is still at large.

Police say they were able to find the car thanks to Flock cameras.

The car has since been returned to the owner.

Nearby schools were on a soft lockdown during the incident.