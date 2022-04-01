Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash while fleeing officers

KSP says suspect Timothy McCulley, of London, was running from Wayne County sheriff's deputies at the time of the crash

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police said a driver who crashed a vehicle while fleeing from officers has died and two passengers were injured.

Police say in a statement that 36-year-old Timothy S. McCulley of London fled from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following a theft that had occurred in Monticello.

Police said he lost control of the vehicle while crossing an intersection at a high rate of speed and struck a rock embankment.

Mcculley was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is listed in critical condition and another passenger was being treated at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.