Polar Express holiday event scaled back for health safety

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa made a stop in Mt. Sterling Saturday at the annual Polar Express and Enchanted Forest. The Gateway Regional Arts Center says for about a decade, it has put on this annual holiday event to bring holiday cheer to the community.

With toy trains on display and decorated trees to admire and bid on, this event is enjoyed by people of all ages. Organizers say the decorated tree auction helps them fund the arts center’s next year.

“It’s a longstanding tradition in our community and we’re just real excited we can bring it back this year,” says Jeanette Tesmer, executive director for Gateway Regional Arts Center. “We had to take a little hiatus last year but we’re back again and I feel like better than ever to be honest.”

Gateway Regional Arts Center says Polar Express usually draws crowds between 300-400 people, but due to COVID, they are scaling back the event size.