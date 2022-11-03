Plane crash in Harlan County kills 1

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A small plane crash in Harlan County killed one person Thursday morning.

According to WRIL, Kentucky State Police said around 10 a.m. they received multiple calls of a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a small plane had crashed, killing one occupant.

No more information was immediately released. An investigation is underway.

