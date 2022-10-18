Pizza Hut finally selling slices (with a twist)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If you prefer eating pizza by the slice, you may be happy to learn a popular pizza chain is now offering individual slices — or at least a version of them.

You’re looking at Pizza Hut’s new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts.

They’re described as two slices of thin-n-crispy pizza folded together.

They’re filled with toppings and baked, similar to a calzone.

The slices come in four different versions: pepperoni, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon parmesan and meat lover’s, and they are served with marinara or ranch dressing dipping sauce.

Before this, Pizza Hut only sold whole pies or personal pan pizzas.

In 2014, the chain experimented with selling individual slices, however, the concept failed to expand.