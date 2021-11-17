Pioneer Rural Health Clinic is first Lawrence County family care clinic to offer Moderna vaccine

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Pioneer Rural Health Clinic is the first family care clinic in Lawrence County to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Pioneer Rural Health Clinic is open to help fill a void in rural areas to ensure everyone has equal access to top-notch healthcare. The clinic is located at 203 Water Street in Louisa.

“Pioneer believes strongly in providing access to care. We are excited to now offer the Moderna COVID vaccine to our patients and community,” states Paige Ross, SVP of Healthcare Operations. “We strongly believe the most crucial step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 is getting vaccinated and we’re excited to offer this service to our patients and our community”.

Pioneer currently has openings for vaccine appointments on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those wishing to make an appointment can register by calling (606) 649-2211. The vaccine is free for everyone who makes an appointment.