‘Pinky Pie’: Dog who spent nearly 300 days at Louisville shelter adopted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After nearly 300 days at a shelter in Louisville, Pinky the dog went to her forever home on Wednesday.
Pinky, or “Pinky Pie” as she’s affectionately referred to by the Kentucky Humane Society staff, spent 268 days at KHS.
When Pinky first arrived, she “was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone.” Over time, Pinky “made tremendous strides.”
Now, she’s happy, healthy and thriving with her family.
“Thank you for cheering Pinky on, spending time with her, sharing her story and giving her breaks from the shelter. With your help, Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever. HAPPY TAILS, PINKY PIE!!” KHS wrote on Facebook.