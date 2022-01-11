Pikeville, surrounding communities honor Scotty Hamilton Day

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Residents in and around Pikeville are paying tribute to a fallen hero.

Scotty Hamilton, a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department, was killed March 13, 2018 when he was ambushed while assisting a Kentucky state trooper with an investigation in the Hurricane Creek area.

Since then, his family and coworkers have gathered on that anniversary to pay tribute.

But in addition, the community recognizes Jan. 11 as Scotty Hamilton Day each year because his badge number was 111 — Jan. 11.