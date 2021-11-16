Pikeville Medical Center receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation Committee has awarded Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) accreditation based on a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

PMC’s Director, Harty Ashby, DO, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the services’ excellence. PMC is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious accreditation. PMC’s dedicated team in the laboratory strives every day to provide quality healthcare to patients in the area,” said Dr. Ashby.

PMC Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kansas Justice, compliments Dr. Ashby and PMC’s Laboratory on receiving the distinguished award.

“We are extremely proud of PMC’s Laboratory and Dr. Ashby,” said Justice. “Their hard work and dedication to the patients of this region are second to none.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, started in the early 1960’s, as equal to or more stringent than the government’s inspection program. The CAP accreditation inspection is an on-site, high-level evaluation of key laboratory practices and processed by an experienced CAP inspector. To provide a higher standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.