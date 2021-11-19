Pike County store gets ‘Small Business of the Week’ recognition

VIRGIE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Recently, Kentucky Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, the ranking minority member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recognized Reed’s Family Floral of Virgie, Kentucky, as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Paul entered the following into the Congressional Record:

Mr. PAUL. Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize Reed Family Floral of Virgie, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

In January 2020, Evan Sykes founded Reed Family Floral. Evan, who grew up in Pike County, was inspired by his family’s legacy of entrepreneurship. From 1981 to 2003, his great-aunt and great-grandmother owned and operated a flower shop called Reed Floral. After graduating from Shelby Valley High School and earning an AA from Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Evan decided to honor that legacy and establish his own floral business. Starting with $500, he began making and selling wreaths. The business grew rapidly, enabling Evan to purchase a small building to house his operation. When Reed Family Floral expanded again, Evan had the perfect location in mind. In August 2021, Evan moved his business into the same building that had housed his family’s flower shop decades earlier.

Today, Reed Family Floral has become a local favorite. As the owner and sole full-time employee, Evan handles every aspect of the business – from accounting and marketing, to floral design and delivery. He prepares flower arrangements for any occasion, including weddings, school functions, and funerals. Evan’s floral arrangements are in demand year-round, especially around Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Notably, Evan balanced his entrepreneurship and education. While running a full-time business, he is pursuing a BA in Accounting at Morehead State University. As a non-essential business, Reed Family Floral was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. Evan rose to the challenge, working with other small businesses to source supplies and adapting his contactless delivery options.

Like many small business owners, Evan is active in his community. Locally, Reed Family Floral has sponsored the Pikeville High School tennis team and the Shelby Valley High School cheer team. They provide arrangements for school events, and participate in local fairs. From day one, Reed Family Floral has valued customer service and high-quality products. Recently, they were recognized by local news outlet Mountaintop Media as one of the best flower shops in the area.

Reed Family Floral is a remarkable example of the critical role small businesses play in every aspect of building community. Small businesses like Reed Family Floral form the heart of towns across Kentucky, regularly stepping up to support their communities. Congratulations to Evan and the entire team at Reed Family Floral. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky

As Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Paul continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates problems relating to America’s small businesses.