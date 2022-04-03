Pike County man charged with child pornography

KSP says they took Caudill into custody after the investigation led to the discovery that Caudill distributed sexually explicit photos online.

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- A Pike County man is behind bars in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested David J. Caudill, 41, and charged him with 11 counts, including child porn. According to the Pike County Detention Center, Caudill is also charged with first degree rape.

Caudill is currently being held in the Pike County Detention Center.