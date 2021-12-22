Pike County man charged in fatal hit-and-run in W.Va.

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. ( WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Pike County man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night just across the state line in West Virginia.

According to the Mingo County, W.Va. Sheriff’s Department, Nathan James Williams, of McAndrews, Ky., is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence (DUI) involving death and

failure to render aid resulting in death. He was booked into the Mingo County Jail at about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. He remains in jail on a $105,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on state Route 65 in North Matewan. A man was dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department. The highway runs from the state line into West Virginia.

Wilson is accused of leaving the scene in his red Ford F-150 pickup. Investigators said they identified it from surveillance video at a business near the scene and he was arrested later in the Isaban area near Gilbert, W.Va., according to the sheriff’s department.