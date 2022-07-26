PICS: Reports of flooded roads seen in eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers to be cautious after reports of several roads flooded in the area.

According to a post shared by the department, several areas are experiencing high water, “Emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water in houses.”

Emergency management is reminding drivers about a few safety tips when dealing with wet weather, even just a little rain. Emergency officials say drivers should turn their lights on, use their wipers and slow down. Also, don’t drive through water if you’re unsure how deep it is and allow yourself extra stopping distance.

According to emergency management, just six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet and 12 inches of water can float most cars.

Tuesday is also World Drowning Prevention Day. Emergency officials say flooding kills more people than any other weather phenomena besides extreme heat, but most flood deaths are preventable. Never let children play in flooded creeks or streets.

