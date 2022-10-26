Pickup truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

Police say no one was in the truck at the time of the crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown police say there weren’t any injuries reported, after a pickup truck crashed into a Waffle House Tuesday. Police say it happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive.

According to investigators, there wasn’t anyone in the truck at the time of the crash. Officers say the driver had stopped at the restaurant, after buying the truck, and had parked it in front of the building.

Police say while the driver was inside the Waffle House, the truck was remote started, sending it crashing into the restaurant. The investigation into the crash continues.