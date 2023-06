Pickle pizza makes debut at Pizza Hut

If you like pickles and you like pizza, you’re in for a treat…

Pizza Hut on Wednesday announced its newest culinary creation: the pickle pizza.

The pickle pizza is served with a buttermilk ranch sauce and topped with cheese, chicken, a Nashville hot seasoning, white onions and spicy dill pickles.

It’s available for a limited time and only at Pizza Hut’s New York City location on 932 8th Avenue from June 9-11.