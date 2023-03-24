PHOTOS: See proposed Lexington Counter Clocks’ stadium improvements





















LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Counter Clocks on Friday unveiled renderings of planned improvements to the new team’s stadium.

Improvements include upgraded viewing decks, hospitality areas, suites and a new playground for its Kid Zone.

Upgraded menu and beverage options are also coming, along with new netting around the field.

Counter Clocks players will also see improvements, including revamped clubhouses with new lockers and padded walls along the foul line and in the outfield.

These renovations are currently in progress.

The Counter Clocks’ season begins on April 28 against the York Revolution.

For tickets, head here: https://mlb.tickets.com/schedule/?orgid=52892&agency=MILB_MPV#/?view=list&includePackages=true