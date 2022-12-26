PHOTOS: Santa visits Baptist Health NICU babies













2022



LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Santa visited NICU babies at Baptist Health Lexington for their first Christmas!

Staff brought in babies for their visit with Santa and took photos for the families. Nurse Carol McGonigal was on hand with her 41 hand-crocheted holiday hats.

Hospital volunteer Jack Patterson was in the man in the Santa suit bringing holiday cheer to the babies.

“I work here all year for the chance to do this,” Patterson said in a press release. “I don’t like it to be about me. It’s about the little ones and the nurses.”