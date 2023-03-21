PHOTOS: Louisville Slugger Museum finishes gallery renovation, first in nearly 15 years















LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory finished its first gallery renovation in nearly 15 years — adding some new touches to the already iconic building.

One of the renovations the museum “knocked out of the park” includes its hallowed Bat Vault, a 638-square-foot gallery where guests can marvel at more than 3,000 original bat models designed by some of the game’s “most legendary” players. Some models on display are over 100 years old.

Throughout the gallery, player sculptures are now positioned with a photo-op background. Additionally, sculptures are accompanied by museum artifacts to highlight each player’s connection to Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

Another addition includes guests being able to “get deeper into the action” of the historic bat-making process as newly added cameras will capture more moves at the burn branding station. Demonstrations will run every day at the museum.

More additions include:

Dedicated programming space for museum brand ambassadors to share stories that shaped H&B’s past

A space for temporary exhibits, beginning with West Main’s Marvel: The Big Bat

The museum store is planned to undergo renovations “in the near future” as well.

The museum will hold a gallery unveiling on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. The first 500 guests to take the museum tour will receive a limited-edition mini-bat and pennant.

Other entertainment on hand will be food trucks, an appearance by Buddy Bat of the Louisville Bats and a balloon artist.

For more information, head here: https://www.sluggermuseum.com/renovations