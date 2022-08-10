PHOTOS: Biden, Beshear, McConnell, others survey Eastern Kentucky flood damage

Surveying flood damage Courtesy: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were in Breathitt County Monday to survey firsthand the devastating flood damage that has swept Eastern Kentucky.

The Bidens landed in Lexington and then left for Lost Creek where they were briefed on ongoing response efforts to the recent flooding. They also met with families affected by the devastation.

“To the people of Kentucky: Jill and I want you to know that the country is with you. We’re praying for the families of those who died and everyone who lost homes and businesses who will never be the same,” President Biden wrote on Twitter. “I’m committed to Kentucky’s recovery after this catastrophic flooding. We’re allocating millions in aid, providing grants for temporary housing and loans to help cover property losses, and we’ve committed to covering 100% of the emergency work for 30 days to rebuild communities.”

Finishing his tweets with: “America stands with Kentucky during their time of loss. As long as it takes, we’ll be here to help them recover.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul visited Eastern Kentucky Tuesday. McConnell was first briefed in Pikeville, then traveled to the Fleming-Neon Middle School in Neon. He also stopped by the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department in Floyd County. Paul toured Perry County.