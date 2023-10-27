PHOTOS: Baptist Health NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween

2023 NICU Halloween 9

2023 NICU Halloween 8

2023 NICU Halloween 7

2023 NICU Halloween 6

2023 NICU Halloween 5



2023 NICU Halloween 4

2023 NICU Halloween 3

2023 NICU Halloween 20

2023 NICU Halloween 2

2023 NICU Halloween 19



2023 NICU Halloween 18

2023 NICU Halloween 17

2023 NICU Halloween 16

2023 NICU Halloween 15

2023 NICU Halloween 14



2023 NICU Halloween 13

2023 NICU Halloween 12

2023 NICU Halloween 11

2023 NICU Halloween 10

2023 NICU Halloween 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health in Lexington are celebrating their first Halloween!

The NICU babies were dressed in ocean/beach-themed costumes, like adorable lobsters, jellyfish, starfish, pirates, surfers, mermaids and more.

“None of our parents plan to have the NICU as a part of their baby’s story,” said charge nurse Courtney Wiggins. “The NICU can be scary and difficult, especially during the holidays. So, anything that we can do to put a smile on their face or help to make a happy memory for them, is so worth it!”

Nurses on the unit bought supplies and made the costumes themselves.

Take a look at the pictures above!