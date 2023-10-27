PHOTOS: Baptist Health NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health in Lexington are celebrating their first Halloween!
The NICU babies were dressed in ocean/beach-themed costumes, like adorable lobsters, jellyfish, starfish, pirates, surfers, mermaids and more.
“None of our parents plan to have the NICU as a part of their baby’s story,” said charge nurse Courtney Wiggins. “The NICU can be scary and difficult, especially during the holidays. So, anything that we can do to put a smile on their face or help to make a happy memory for them, is so worth it!”
Nurses on the unit bought supplies and made the costumes themselves.
Take a look at the pictures above!