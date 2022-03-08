Phone scam warning in Rowan County

Sheriff says the scammers claim to be from the sheriff's department

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks is warning people about a phone scam using his department’s name to try to steal money from unsuspecting people.

The sheriff says someone is calling people claiming to be with the sheriff’s department saying an arrest warrant will be issued for missing a court appearance or jury duty unless they pay a contempt of court fee. Don’t fall for it.

The sheriff reminds people the sheriff’s department would never demand payment over the phone or risk arrest.

Sheriff Sparks also reminds people not to give out personal or financial information to someone you don’t know. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s department, call the department to check the call’s legitimacy.