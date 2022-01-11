Phone scam warning in Floyd County

Someone is calling people claiming to be from the sheriff's department asking for personal information

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a phone scam in the county.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says someone is calling people, claiming to be from the sheriff’s department, asking people for personal information.

The social media post says the caller ID number is 606-536-0029.

The sheriff’s department says it is a scam. It advises people not to give out any personal information over the phone.

The department is working with the Office of Kentucky Attorney General as part of the investigation.

To hear a recording of the reported scam phone call, click here.