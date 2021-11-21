Pet wash fundraiser to support service dog training organization

A University of Kentucky organization held it's bi-annual pet wash fundraiser.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wildcat Service Dogs from the University of Kentucky held its bi-annual pet wash fundraiser Sunday afternoon. Wildcat Service Dogs helps to train and babysit puppies on their journey to becoming a service animal.

The organization says it partners closely with Pet Paws Self-Serve Pet Wash and hopes to bring awareness not only to its own organization but their friends at the business as well. Wildcat Service Dogs says the baths Sunday stayed full and it had a great time meeting the people and dogs of Lexington.

“To be able to connect with the local Lexington community, there’s been so many people asking questions about our club, wanting to get interested, and just to get more awareness to it because we are pretty small so far and then just to be able to hang out with some puppies,” says Lizzy Diblasio, treasurer of the club.

To learn more about the group or to donate, visit its website here or check out its Facebook page.