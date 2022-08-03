Pet supplies collected for shelter serving four of the hardest hit counties in the flood area

Some animal organizations in Frankfort are driving a U-Haul full of pet supplies to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter on Thursday morning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the death toll in eastern Kentucky was climbing, it wasn’t just people losing their lives but animals. One shelter in eastern Kentucky, serving four of the hardest hit counties, working hard to clean up and stock up so it can bring in the strays it expects to finds throughout the coming weeks and months.

“It’s just devastating. I think everybody’s still in shock because we can’t process the loss that everybody’s going through,” says Allie Mullins, manager of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS).

KRRAS is in hazard serving Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Letcher counties. Mullins says seeing the destruction in the surrounding areas makes it hard not to think the worst for the animals.

“There’s hundreds of dog and cat bodies. There’s several horse bodies,” says Mullins. “There’s so many I think they will just be gone by the time everything is said and done. I don’t think, there’s not enough people and not enough time to find them all.”

For the animals who survived the flood but got separated from their families, Mullins says they’re starting to trickle into the shelter wet, hungry and exhausted. She says the shelter is working to clean up and move out the animals it was housing prior to the flood so it has room for the strays.

KRRAS is accepting direct monetary donations through PayPal at krrasrescue@yahoo.com. The shelter also needs volunteers to help clean up, message them on Facebook HERE for more information.

All About Animals and Ethan’s Rescue Pet Project in Frankfort have teamed up to collect supplies for KRRAS with a goal to fill a U-Haul by Thursday morning.

“They need everything. They need kennels and food and surgical gloves so they don’t touch that river stuff,” says Trudi Johnson, president of All About Animals. “So, that’s the stuff we’re taking down, we’re just taking the basics.”

Ethan’s Rescue Pet Project is headed and named after 9-year-old Ethan Branscum, who has a heart for rescue animals. Branscum put out a flyer with the donation request on his organization’s Facebook page which has thousands of followers and the community did the rest.

“It’s always great to send in supplies. It doesn’t have to be from the little list we put together, just literally any kind of pet supplies,” says Branscum.

“Lots of people from Ethan’s page are the Amazon boxes on my porch so it’s really been just a huge effort,” says Johnson.

All About Animals and Ethan’s Rescue Pet Project say the Frankfort community has really shown up to help the shelter.

“This has been amazing. I thought I was a little nuts wanting to fill a U-Haul but I think we’re going to do it,” says Johnson.

“Makes me really happy because now we know that this is all going to go to the animals in the shelter,” says Branscum.

If you’d like to donate, you can find a link to Ethan’s Rescue Pet Project’s Amazon wishlist HERE. A full list of items needed can be found HERE and can be dropped off at DaVinci’s Pizza in Frankfort at 805 Louisville Road. To donate monetarily, Facebook message Trudi Johnson HERE.