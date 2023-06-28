Pet safety tips for July 4th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — July 4th is approaching, and a veterinarian with American Humane wants to warn about the dangers of bringing pets around fireworks.

Dr. Thomas Edling, chief veterinary officer with American Humane, says if a pet is typically upset by thunderstorms, doors slamming or other loud noises, fireworks can be terrifying for them.

To prepare for July 4th fireworks, Dr. Edling recommends the following:

Do not take pets to fireworks displays. Keep them at home and inside with windows closed and shades drawn to minimize sounds and flashes of light

If it is specifically known that loud noises upset a pet, they should not be left alone; pet owners should arrange for someone to stay with them. That person should act calm and reassure pets with love and attention

If a pet owner believes their furry family member should be tranquilized, consult a veterinarian well in advance

Pet owners should double-check that all ID tags are properly affixed to a pet’s collar with current contact information, including cell number(s)

Update a pet’s microchip registration and pet license information to ensure it is current

To proactively address a pet’s fears for next year, contact an animal behaviorist. With some positive reinforcement and behavior modification training, by next Independence Day, pet owners can be worry-free

“While millions of Americans will enjoy fireworks displays during the upcoming Independence Day holiday, many furry family members will experience emotions ranging from unease to terror. Loud booms and light flashes can spook pets, causing them to flee—later being found scared, disoriented, and exhausted miles away from home. So, this 4th of July, American Humane is urging pet owners to take a few simple steps so furry family members remain safe,” he added.

July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters around the country as they deal with runaway cats and dogs fleeing from fireworks and loud noises, Dr. Edling said.