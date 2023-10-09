Person with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Oxford Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person has non-life-threatening injuries after being “caught in the crossfire” of a shooting on Sunday in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, three people were in a fight when one of those people fired their gun. The person who was shot was not involved in the fight.

That person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Oxford Circle. around noon.

Police are still trying to identify the three suspects.