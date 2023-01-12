Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night.

Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers weren’t able to find a victim at the scene. However, a short while later, the victim showed up at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no suspects at this time and are asking anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.