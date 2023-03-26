Person rescued after falling 90 ft in Hollerwood Park

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person is in the hospital after falling 90 feet in Hollerwood Park in Powell County Saturday morning.

According to Red Star Wilderness EMS, it happened around 1AM. Paramedics say the person had fallen and hit at least one ledge during that fall, and likely suffered a spinal injury, broken bone, and hypothermia.

Red Star Wilderness EMS says they were assisted on-scene by several other agencies, working for several hours through driving rain and temperatures in the mid-40s to find and extract the person while managing their injuries.

They were taken to the University of Kentucky trauma center.