Person injured in early morning motorcycle accident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One person is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident Saturday morning.

Lexington police say they responded around 2:47 A.M. to the 300-block of East Third Street for a single vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

So far, no cause of the crash has been released.

Police say the Crash Reconstruction Unit was on scene.

The crash is under investigation.