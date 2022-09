Person found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

Officers say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a male victim was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.