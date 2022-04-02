Person found shot at strip club, Lexington Police called to second location tied to shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after they say they found someone shot at a strip club on East New Circle Road on Friday night.

Investigators say a “shots fired” call came in just after 7:00 p.m. at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club. Police say when they arrived, they found the victim, whose name and gender were not released.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Then, about 90-minutes later, police and fire were called to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road that investigators say is connected to the shooting, but would not elaborate.

The case remains under investigation.