Person dies in single-vehicle crash on Sunday in Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Georgetown.

Yesterday at 10 a.m., Scott County deputies were called to the area of McClelland Circle near Burton Pike for a crash.

Once at the scene, they found a car had driven off the road into a field.

The only person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they believe the driver was ejected from the car.

The person’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.